Name: Axel Boecker

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @AxeBoecker07

Instagram: abboecker07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I train at MSP Lisle

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972471/6541a717da5c260cc401e7c6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strength, determination, hard work, and effort

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Building strong bonds with teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor His tenacious play style inspire me to give my best effort at whatever I am doing