Meet: 2026 LB Axel Boecker
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Axel Boecker
School: Wheaton Warrenville South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @AxeBoecker07
Instagram: abboecker07
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. I train at MSP Lisle
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972471/6541a717da5c260cc401e7c6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Strength, determination, hard work, and effort
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Building strong bonds with teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor His tenacious play style inspire me to give my best effort at whatever I am doing