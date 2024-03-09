Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Colton Fitzgerald

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @colton_fitz

Instagram: colton.fitz11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19481349/655035f00660b50598abce18

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard worker who will do what he is told without asking questions. I am also an intelligent player, who spends lots of time watching film to get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments were this years Sophmore football game against Plainfield North because I felt that I played well that game and getting pulled up to varsity as a practice squad for the playoffs because it was a cool experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly is my favorite football player because he played with a lot of intensity and was always 1 step ahead of the offense he was facing.