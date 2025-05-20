Meet: 2026 LB Dan French

Name: Dan French

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @DanFrench2026

Instagram: Danfrench760

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Marian Central, Swanson Powerlifting, Canlan Sports

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17708590/66f2c46ec83f4ea0b8817511

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring dedication and leadership to a football program. I never miss workouts and lead by example. I have no problem pushing myself to my limits and bringing teammates along with me.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Friday night lights with my boys that I spend all year long training with.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Urlacher, I love his play style and his toughness on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, Varsity as a Freshman, Started as a sophomore and junior

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Wheaton Academy Middle Linebacker Jeremy Johanik