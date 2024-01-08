Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Isaac Beenders

School: Morton

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Ibeenders22

Instagram: Ibeenders

Adidas A’s

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17868051/6345933d8cd45a0a5435866e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Highest squat in Morton High School

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Mahomet Seymour first game of the year this past year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Urlacher - played the middle linebacker position with more size and speed than is typical and always brought his best effort.