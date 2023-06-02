Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jaylin Asamoah

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 172 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Jaydin_Asamoah

Instagram: Topfloorjayy_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I’ve been in track working on my speed to get even more faster and lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17839460/63bd0fcf7bdce2095478d2db

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work ethic, leadership, and supportive teammate

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The last game of the season vs Romeoville high school it was a tight game with a lot of scoring but our defense was able to get the church stop that won the game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I’m in track currently and planning to play basketball again this year after football season