Meet: 2026 LB Lambros Ioannou
Name: Lanbros Ioannou
School: Glenbard South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @lambi1537
Instagram: Ariioannou
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Lifting, speed and agility training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16506530/654a78bd5caa710b7cdf61c2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I prioritize academics along with the sport of football.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting to play as a sophomore and have more opportunities to learn and grow
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tj Edward’s due to the fact he is a great LB on the Chicago bears and in the NFL, but is very humble