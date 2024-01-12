Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Meet: 2026 LB Lambros Ioannou

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Advertisement

Name: Lanbros Ioannou

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @lambi1537

Instagram: Ariioannou

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting, speed and agility training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16506530/654a78bd5caa710b7cdf61c2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I prioritize academics along with the sport of football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to play as a sophomore and have more opportunities to learn and grow

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj Edward’s due to the fact he is a great LB on the Chicago bears and in the NFL, but is very humble

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement