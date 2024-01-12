Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lanbros Ioannou

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @lambi1537

Instagram: Ariioannou

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting, speed and agility training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16506530/654a78bd5caa710b7cdf61c2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I prioritize academics along with the sport of football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to play as a sophomore and have more opportunities to learn and grow

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj Edward’s due to the fact he is a great LB on the Chicago bears and in the NFL, but is very humble