Meet: 2026 LB Logan Fields

Name: Logan Fields

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @_lolofields

Instagram: fieldss.5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting. Win Performance and Supreme Football Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19547194/672bd9f7612a2a6625d86d0e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My mentality of never being satisfied is a unique quality I have. My mentality gives me the desire to be the best which motivates others around me as well.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

One of my favorite moments came from my Freshman year where I was moved to Boom National from the regional team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bolton from the Kansas City Chiefs is my favorite football player because of his physicality and sideline to sideline playmaking ability.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Samuel Paich from Glenbrook North is one of the better players I’ve faced. His combination of size and strength gave me a fun competitive challenge.