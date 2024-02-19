Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nathan Cole

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @notnate8032

Instagram: 556.cole

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I go to a speed trainer and have a personal LB coach that’s helps me with my work. I also go to the gym daily and field whenever possible.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18600327/6518c69b90f95c178c550e3a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I strive to be the best and i won’t stop till I make my goals come true.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing football with my guys.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would say Fred warner because of his work ethic and the way he plays zone coverage so well.