Name: Owen Lynch

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 208 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Owen__Lynch

Instagram: owen8lynch

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. GPS Galgano Performance Systems WIN Performance w/ Pete Houlihan St Rita’s Offseason Strength & Conditioning

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20559802/65792053b534e30bcc7bdac0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have great awareness of the game. It has a lot to do with my film study, which allows me to read my keys quickly, which allows me to fly to the ball both in the run and pass game. I have heavy hands when taking on blockers, I take great angles when blitzing. I feel one of my biggest strengths is playing in space, which allows me to be very active in the pass game, regards if we are playing in zone or man coverage.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting the last 5 games on the Varsity, playing a key role both in the state and Prep Bowl playoffs. While helping bring home St. Rita’s 9th Prep Bowl Championship in Coach Hopkins first year as Head Coach.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nakobe Dean - who won the Butkus Award in both High school and College. He was a one man wrecking crew amongst a great of group of players on the Georgia defense. He was always around the ball making plays both in the run game and pass game.