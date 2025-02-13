Meet: 2026 LB/S Grant Morgan

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Grant Morgan

School: Amundsen

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: S/LB

Twitter: @Grmorgan_12

Instagram: Grmorgan.12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19317355/6736c84dd51e98451a07ccaf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great work ethic, explosive athleticism, and natural leadership, always striving to improve myself and learn more about the game of football

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments playing football are making game changing plays for my team and celebrating with my teammates that I can call family.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

D.J Moore is my favorite player because I am a bears fan, and I enjoy watching him attempt to help the bears.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Taylin Taylor