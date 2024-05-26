Meet: 2026 LB William Gray
Name: William Gray
School: West Aurora
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @Willgray24
Instagram: Will.Gray07
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18137685/653360cc0c5e910448b0bd9a
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, integrity, dedication, coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing in a playoff football game and the atmosphere of it
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Bobby Wagner, I’ve been watching him since I was young and he plays hard and works hard