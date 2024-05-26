Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: William Gray

School: West Aurora

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Willgray24

Instagram: Will.Gray07

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18137685/653360cc0c5e910448b0bd9a

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, integrity, dedication, coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in a playoff football game and the atmosphere of it

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bobby Wagner, I’ve been watching him since I was young and he plays hard and works hard