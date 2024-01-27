Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zyon Boateng

School: TF South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Z_Boat26

Instagram: Babyzoskii

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Train with offszn athletics.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19587659/65874e359a912e02c83469b4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Mental and physical toughness and very coachable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing under the lights on Fridays.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Ray Lewis. Ray Lewis is my favorite football player because of his physicality.