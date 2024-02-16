Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Trey Serauskis

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LS

Twitter: @trey_serauskis

Instagram: trey_serauskis

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Regular lifting and speedwork. I attended my first Rubio long snapping camp back in December of 2023 where I was given a 4 star rating. I will be attending a few more camps between now and when the 2024 season starts. I am working hard to improve my ranking. I am really looking forward to going to Vegas for a Rubio camp in May. The Rubio camps in Vegas are considered the Super Bowl for Long Snappers. I also meet with a local instructor at least twice a month.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8357871/6537152ed45ea70a909d3221

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My speed and strength as a long snapper and my work ethic. I have played LB and TE the past 2 seasons and just started primarily focusing on long snapping. I feel that I am a very athletic long snapper who can really fly down the field on punt coverage.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning conference both Freshman and Sophomore years and getting called up to Varsity for the 2023 playoffs. During the 2023 playoffs we played Taft the first round. We were up a lot and I got to snap a few PAT's in that game. When I found out I would be snapping the next time we scored, Jack Florentine (LW-East class of 2024 and a Rubio 5 star long snapper) told me not to screw up the perfect snap record! It was raining and the snaps were perfect.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

