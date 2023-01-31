Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Dressander

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @JackDressander

Instagram: JackDressander

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724248/634ff1ba578d0b05243f4af6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Coachable player who is extremely driven to succeed in this sport, willing to do whatever it takes to be the best I can be, I am also a natural leader and I strive to make myself better and everyone else around me.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning DVC with my football team, getting complimented by the varsity head coach on my ability of getting off the ball.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce, among one of the best in my position in the NFL. He allows very little sacks and I love to study his run blocking ability.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Baseball