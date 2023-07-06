Meet: 2026 OC/LB Gabe Vernetti
Name: Gabe Vernetti
School: Boylan Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: OC/Long Snapper/MKE
Twitter: @GabeG56370
Instagram: gabevernetti
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.TTT impact
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18276798/6344d98abed68208e0f2334e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I bring special talents including, coachable, disciplined, passionate, hard work, and grit
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring my first touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason kelce because he has inspired me to be the best center I can be
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Baseball