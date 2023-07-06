Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Gabe Vernetti

School: Boylan Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: OC/Long Snapper/MKE

Twitter: @GabeG56370

Instagram: gabevernetti

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.TTT impact

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18276798/6344d98abed68208e0f2334e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring special talents including, coachable, disciplined, passionate, hard work, and grit

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring my first touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason kelce because he has inspired me to be the best center I can be

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Baseball