Meet: 2026 OL Ben Perek

Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Name: Ben Perek

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Ben_Perek

Instagram: Ben_Perek

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19022351/653690db5b3d5d0f04c74762

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very coachable. If a coach tells me how to do something, I will try my best to do exactly that.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to play in a varsity game this season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because of his physicality and how dominant he is in the trenches.

