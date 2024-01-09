Meet: 2026 OL Ben Perek
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Ben Perek
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL
Instagram: Ben_Perek
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Workouts
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19022351/653690db5b3d5d0f04c74762
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am very coachable. If a coach tells me how to do something, I will try my best to do exactly that.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting to play in a varsity game this season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent Williams because of his physicality and how dominant he is in the trenches.