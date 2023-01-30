Meet: 2026 OL Connor Talley
Name: Connor Talley
School: Jersey
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OG
Instagram: cjt_09
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Elite Speed Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17710014/6344efcdbed68208e0f24be4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work Ethic, Leader Ship Skills, Communication with teamates, Self Confidence, Time Management, Positive Mindset, Strongly Competitive, Coachable
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating the Columbia Eagles that we weren’t supposed to beat.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tariq Woolen. He is a very inspirational talent and has become a very good player in his rookie season.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball