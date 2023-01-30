Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Connor Talley

School: Jersey

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @CJT_9

Instagram: cjt_09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Elite Speed Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17710014/6344efcdbed68208e0f24be4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work Ethic, Leader Ship Skills, Communication with teamates, Self Confidence, Time Management, Positive Mindset, Strongly Competitive, Coachable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating the Columbia Eagles that we weren’t supposed to beat.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tariq Woolen. He is a very inspirational talent and has become a very good player in his rookie season.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball