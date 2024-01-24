Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Constantine Kampas

School: York

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @costak25

Instagram: @ckampas25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Fist and looking for others

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Holding people accountable for the work they put in. And putting in effort in weight room and field. Being a energy spark.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making a playoff run this year with people that I’m close with and leaving everything on the field for each other.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce even though he is an undersized guy for center he leaves it all on the field. Plays with a lot of heart.