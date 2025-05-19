Meet: 2027 OL/DL Adam Cobos

Name: Adam Cobos
School: Rochelle
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Adam_Cobos_
Instagram: acobos72
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Blue Bear Offensive and Defensive Lineman
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19940900/675e171ae5599528e7abb319
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I will never give up and will keep going
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
playing with the seniors i watched in when i was in 8th grade. Also going very far in playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Penei Sewell
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
#9 on Nazareth Academy