Meet: 2027 OL/DL Adam Cobos

Name: Adam Cobos

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Adam_Cobos_

Instagram: acobos72

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Blue Bear Offensive and Defensive Lineman

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19940900/675e171ae5599528e7abb319

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will never give up and will keep going

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

playing with the seniors i watched in when i was in 8th grade. Also going very far in playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Penei Sewell

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

#9 on Nazareth Academy