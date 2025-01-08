Meet: 2026 OL/DL Aidan Nuno

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Aidan Nuno

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @nuno_aidan

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Travel lacrosse and working out at Legends in St. Charles

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17779556/67375cbfd51e98451a0827d0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, offense and defense linemen that is willing to do anything to help the team win. 10 years of playing travel lacrosse as well.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

We had a great 2024 season and went to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ and TJ Watt because they have non stop motors

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Lacrosse and wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor