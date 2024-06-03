Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andre Mills

School: Chicago Hope

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Andre_mills64

Instagram:

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18161008/65df5a255cb382051496ac2b

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work efforts and just willing to work get better be coachable .

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Working compete for my spots.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Warren snapp. He just gave that intestine and that dog in him