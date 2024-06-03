Meet: 2026 OL/DL Andre Mills
Name: Andre Mills
School: Chicago Hope
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 275 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Andre_mills64
Instagram:
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18161008/65df5a255cb382051496ac2b
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My work efforts and just willing to work get better be coachable .
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Working compete for my spots.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Warren snapp. He just gave that intestine and that dog in him