Name: Declan Smith

School: St Charles North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: OL/DL/ATH

Twitter: @Declan_smith50

Instagram: smith.declan1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Lifting with the team, speed training at Athletes mentor.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16325158/65381b21066228161834eabe

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am good at connecting with players and coaches on a higher level than football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our crosstown rivals, Winning my first varsity game, playing in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles garret, He is a perfectionist and has a inspiring work ethic.