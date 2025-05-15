Meet: 2026 OL/DL Brandon Corn

Name: Brandon Corn

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 268 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @ BrandonCorn9

Instagram: corn.brandon

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17996293/6713e919021285eb14daa636

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a charismatic person who cares about everyone, and I am a valuable strength mentally and physically to any team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being with my teammates and continuing to get better at the sport I love.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Leonard Williams because his intensity towards the game is unmatched, and his energy is phenomenal. He brings a spark on defense that is truly remarkable, and I aspire to be like him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, and I played volleyball.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

cam Williams out of Notre Dame