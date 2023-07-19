Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Cooper Paukstis

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @CooperPaukstis

Instagram: @cooppaukstis

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I have been doing speed and agility training; also strength training. I go to FIST football to work on mechanics and getting off the ball.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16448672/63db2f106e80eb0538348774

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring the ability to play both sides of the ball with skill, athleticism and being coachable throughout different positions and techniques. Programs will be getting a hardworking player and student to be the best in my position as well.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Building bonds with coaches and teammates throughout my first year of high school football. Also being a part of a big playoff run as a freshman was a great experience too!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is JJ Watt because of his work ethic and how far he came to be an outstanding player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play lacrosse.