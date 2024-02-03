Meet: 2026 OL/DL Eli Erkapic
Name: Eli Erkapic
School: St Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @eli_erkapic50
Instagram: the_humble50
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. OL Mafia / Boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16389128/653948730c5e140a4cf8a345
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a dedicated hard worker that doesn’t stop when messing up as I persevere through tough times and shine in my best moments.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite has to be blocking a punt and returning it myself last season. It is also my favorite when I get a good hold and drive a pancake.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce because he never let adversity get in the way of his hard work and always fights for his goals.