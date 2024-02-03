Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Eli Erkapic

School: St Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @eli_erkapic50

Instagram: the_humble50

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. OL Mafia / Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16389128/653948730c5e140a4cf8a345

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a dedicated hard worker that doesn’t stop when messing up as I persevere through tough times and shine in my best moments.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite has to be blocking a punt and returning it myself last season. It is also my favorite when I get a good hold and drive a pancake.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce because he never let adversity get in the way of his hard work and always fights for his goals.