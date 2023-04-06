Meet: 2026 OL/DL Jackson Gehrt
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Jackson Gehrt
School: Batavia
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Jackson_G55
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921692/6355e4452ab16705081b57c5
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Fast and very coachable
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
playing ball with my “brothers” and just having fun in general
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Mine is Patrick mahomes bc he is so fun to watch and I can tell he is a great person
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse