Name: Jackson Gehrt

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Jackson_G55

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921692/6355e4452ab16705081b57c5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Fast and very coachable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

playing ball with my “brothers” and just having fun in general

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Mine is Patrick mahomes bc he is so fun to watch and I can tell he is a great person

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse