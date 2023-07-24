Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Palucki

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @PaluckiJacob

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Team Surus - Strength and Conditioning. One on One workouts with a varsity teammate.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18165911/637aac5f64df0909f47856b6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I love the preparation. The repetition of practice, drills and game planning then seeing it all come together on the field.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being named All-Conference my 8th grade season and Freshman Offensive MVP last year. Our Freshman squad beating Linclonway East last year on their field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady - His relentless preparation on and off the field and the way it translates to success on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling - 220lb - Freshman team MVP / Track and Field - Shot Put and Disc