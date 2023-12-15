Meet: 2026 OL/DL Jake Buckley
Name: Jake Buckley
School: Kaneland
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @jakebuckley52
Instagram: jakebuckley52
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Weight lifting, football camps.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17722536/6550206cc11a7e045c43a40b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being a leader on the team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Maxx Crosby, on of the best DE in the NFL and I like watching him play