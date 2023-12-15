Advertisement
Meet: 2026 OL/DL Jake Buckley

Name: Jake Buckley

School: Kaneland

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @jakebuckley52

Instagram: jakebuckley52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Weight lifting, football camps.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17722536/6550206cc11a7e045c43a40b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being a leader on the team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Maxx Crosby, on of the best DE in the NFL and I like watching him play

