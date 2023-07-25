Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Levi Mallette

School: Chicago Hope

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @LeviMallette

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. F.I.S.T Academy

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Technique, communication with teammates, flexibility.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first varsity start, and my first practice of my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would have to say Jason Kelce. Jason Kelce is my favorite football player because he is a pulling center which is a rare thing to see, and he is arguably one of the best offensive lineman of all time.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, Rugby.