Meet: 2026 OL/DL Myles Batesky
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Myles Batesky
School: Libertyville
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @BateskyMyles
Instagram: @mylesb51
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18153035/635589a53448b70d78c01a1d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I bring a relentless attitude and mindset to any locker room or team I am apart of.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Pancaking a LB by driving his own DL into him, then watching my RB take off down the sideline.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent Williams, his aggressive and skillful play style, mixed with his athletic ability.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball