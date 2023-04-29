Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Myles Batesky

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @BateskyMyles

Instagram: @mylesb51

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18153035/635589a53448b70d78c01a1d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring a relentless attitude and mindset to any locker room or team I am apart of.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Pancaking a LB by driving his own DL into him, then watching my RB take off down the sideline.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams, his aggressive and skillful play style, mixed with his athletic ability.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball