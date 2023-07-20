Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tanner McKeag

School: Rockridge

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @MckeagTanner

Instagram: tanner.mckeag

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18184924/639b589d3865400df8656270

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am hard working and determined to get things done. I am a great teammate and encourage others.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going deep into the playoffs, working with my teammates, and getting better and better as each week progresses.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

J.J Watt, he was an outstanding player and was a role model on and off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, basketball, wrestling