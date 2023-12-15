Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ean Arizmendi

School: West Chicago

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Ean_Arizmendi

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting after school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18046204/65506e53da50b80a305ab284

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Willing to be coached and always try to improve every day no matter what it is. I could also bring that relentlessness on that O line

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning our last game to put us in the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady, had that winning mentality and always proved everyone wrong