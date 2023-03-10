Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Eli Valencia

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @elivalencia33

Instagram: elivalencia33

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17831969/63630bcb64decd03c028513a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very hard worker and want to put in the work to get better and better everyday.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating St.Ignatius which was a ranked team in the state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Trent Williams because he is a very fun player to watch, but I also study him because he is, if not the best tackle in the league.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, basketball