Meet: 2026 OL Enrique Diaz
Name: Enrique Diaz
School: DeLaSalle
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @EnriqueDiaz7492
Instagram: enriquee.diaz
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Off season training I go to OLMafia
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17776033/654acb3bd21b95135c7967d7
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, positivity, full effort, execution every play
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My fist varsity pancake my freshman year against Leo
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Tyler Linderbaum or Frank Ragnow they are my favorite players because how physical they play especially on run blocking and pass and the way they use there technique to beat the defenders on a pass or run block