Name: Enrique Diaz

School: DeLaSalle

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @EnriqueDiaz7492

Instagram: enriquee.diaz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Off season training I go to OLMafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17776033/654acb3bd21b95135c7967d7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, positivity, full effort, execution every play

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My fist varsity pancake my freshman year against Leo

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Tyler Linderbaum or Frank Ragnow they are my favorite players because how physical they play especially on run blocking and pass and the way they use there technique to beat the defenders on a pass or run block