Meet: 2026 OL Francis Karp
Name: Francis Karp
School: New Trier
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 275 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @franciskarp78
Instagram: Franthefella78
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19446350/6539c9840c5e140a4cf929ec
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have good work ethic and I’ll always do what my coach needs me to do
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a game and everyone on the team celebrating on the field
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he’s an example how how hard work pays off