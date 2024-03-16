Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Francis Karp

School: New Trier

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @franciskarp78

Instagram: Franthefella78

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19446350/6539c9840c5e140a4cf929ec

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have good work ethic and I’ll always do what my coach needs me to do

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a game and everyone on the team celebrating on the field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he’s an example how how hard work pays off