Meet: 2026 OL Gavin Pecor
Name: Gavin Pecor
School: Batavia
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @GavinPecor
Instagram: gavin.pecor
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921679/64bc9d61a676650a30a9ebdb
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard working, dedication and leadership.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Moving up to varsity as a freshman
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I do shotput and discus