Name: Gavin Pecor

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @GavinPecor

Instagram: gavin.pecor

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921679/64bc9d61a676650a30a9ebdb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard working, dedication and leadership.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Moving up to varsity as a freshman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I do shotput and discus