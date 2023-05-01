Meet: 2026 OL Jonathan Rulo
Name: Jonathan Rulo
School: Belleville East
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OL/TE
Twitter: @Jonathanrulo72
Instagram: Jucefromdaa
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18149857/6363554b66563b0a581f546d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
The ability of being coachable and my hard work
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Achieving Ardith as a freshman
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he thrives in o be the best a wat he plays
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling