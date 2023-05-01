Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jonathan Rulo

School: Belleville East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL/TE

Twitter: @Jonathanrulo72

Instagram: Jucefromdaa

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18149857/6363554b66563b0a581f546d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

The ability of being coachable and my hard work

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Achieving Ardith as a freshman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he thrives in o be the best a wat he plays

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling