Name: Logan Schultz

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Loganjss65

Instagram: Logan.jss65

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

FIST Football Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17904294/64f35b8e2aa7ce09b4bec45e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am obsessed with the game and will not stop working until I have achieved my goals. I also have good decision making in my blocks and am able to identify the most dangerous threat to the play.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our cross-town rivals in my first varsity start as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lane Johnson. Watching his pass set and blocks where he uses the defenders momentum’s against them is awesome.