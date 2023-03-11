Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matthew Downes

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @MattDownes11

Instagram: &mattdownesc

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17832045/63bf5a02c11a1b0efc576e79

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a very hight energy person,and I love some good competition.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

After winning my first game, and celebrating with the team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Will Shields

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No