Name: Michael Harris

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Michael78Harris

Instagram: MichaelHarris.74

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I work with FIST Football academy, I also do speed and strength with Legends sports Performance.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17711347/6377ac40664b0b06709ea909

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a leader. I’m a very hard worker. I have a drive no one else does.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I’m a freshman right now but beating Marist this past season was pretty fun.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams, he’s just a dog. He dominates even the best players and no one can stop him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & Field, I do shotput and discus