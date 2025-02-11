Meet: 2026 OL Nick Barrett

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nick Barrett

School: Sandburg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @nickbarrett56

Instagram: nickbarrett.54

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training O-line Mafia. Galgano Performance ( GPS). Team strength and conditioning.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17753650/67303bbeeb3da2ca23348b4d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will Versatility. My primary position is Guard, however I can play Center and Tackle as well. I will bring knowledge of offensive line play, like how to read and react to various defensive alignments. I am a competitor that takes great pride in being an offensive linemen ,who likes pushing opponents around against their will.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning against H F at home during the 2024 season. Another great moment was my sophomore year on varsity I had the opportunity to play alongside my brother Zach who currently plays at The University Illinois.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson. Guard. Indianapolis Colts. I love his approach to Offensive line, especially when he dominates guys on the edge when he pulls.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field. Shot put and Discus

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I competed against many good players this year, however I have to say Gabriel Hill ( Naperville North)