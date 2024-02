Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Noah James

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @NoahJames2026

Instagram: @nj07381

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19524452/6568a0eb578d5d038c1113ca

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I do my best to be a good teammate and leader. I try my hardest at everything I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The environment

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams had inspired me to play offensive line, because I had seen him blocking people like it's nothing