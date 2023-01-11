Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: QwaMaine Spivery Jr.

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 315 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Qwamainejr

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy Sports - Speed and Agility Training, Position Training, TheOLineLAB

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17842164/6369a4bfff0cda04f4313cea

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatile, coachable, fast learner, hard worker.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning state Championship in 8th grade, winning CCL BLUE conference as a freshman, had a sack in ATT Stadium

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jordan Davis, because he a hard worker, and good guy on and off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling