Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Meet: 2026 OL Wyatt Stupak

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

The Stage Spring Showcase May 7th 2024
The Stage Spring Showcase May 7th 2024
Advertisement

Name: Wyatt Supak

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @WyattStupak

Instagram: Wstupakk

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18976713/65ac1657a022c808a82b7c1d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Size, Strength, and my Commitment

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The muddy and rainy game we played against Oswego East.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement