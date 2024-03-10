Meet: 2026 OL Wyatt Stupak
Name: Wyatt Supak
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @WyattStupak
Instagram: Wstupakk
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18976713/65ac1657a022c808a82b7c1d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Size, Strength, and my Commitment
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The muddy and rainy game we played against Oswego East.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA