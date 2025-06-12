Meet: 2026 OLB Ben Schelp

Name: Ben Schelp

School: Quincy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @benschelp

Instagram: benschelp6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting All We Got 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17825440/66fe0ec58854542dc288c2da

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Physical, dawg mentality, read play before it starts, fast twitch, extremely fast acceleration

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning 2 Conference titles.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor, every single play he relentlessly pursued the quarterback, brought great energy to the game, he was also a very complete linebacker.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Darrion Dupree