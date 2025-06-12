Meet: 2026 OLB Ben Schelp

Name: Ben Schelp
School: Quincy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: LB
Instagram: benschelp6
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting All We Got 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17825440/66fe0ec58854542dc288c2da
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Physical, dawg mentality, read play before it starts, fast twitch, extremely fast acceleration
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning 2 Conference titles.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor, every single play he relentlessly pursued the quarterback, brought great energy to the game, he was also a very complete linebacker.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Darrion Dupree