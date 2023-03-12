Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jake Cantal

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @jake_cantal

Instagram: jakecantal55

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Flahives and Micheal Buchanan LB training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17869641/636043204ba8260ee85f5357

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and being a team player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going undefeated freshman year and creating bonds with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons because the way he understands the game and his ability to play anywhere on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse