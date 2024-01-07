Meet: 2026 OLB Kingston Dunnigan
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Kingston Dunnigan
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: OLB
Twitter: @KingstonDunagan
Instagram: 8ight.moneyy
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19785124/652bb94dbed85c09906ad9d4
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker great leader reliable relentless
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Transferring and just playing with my new teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Will Anderson he plays with grit and never gives ups on plays also i feel like we have the same playing style