Name: Kingston Dunnigan

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @KingstonDunagan

Instagram: 8ight.moneyy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19785124/652bb94dbed85c09906ad9d4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker great leader reliable relentless

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Transferring and just playing with my new teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Will Anderson he plays with grit and never gives ups on plays also i feel like we have the same playing style