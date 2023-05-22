Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Owen Maman

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @Owenmaman

Instagram: Owen_maman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17752496/6339db44a6809205004909d1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I like to be the hardest worker on the field and always first on the field and last off. I play 3 sports to improve my self as an athlete (Football, wrestling, lacrosse).

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning youth championships, receiving invites to camps such as top gun FBU in Florida and some d3 college camps, or just overall getting noticed by varsity coaches in the program and making a name for myself.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Richard Sherman, I would say this because I just loved his mentality as a defensive player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse and wrestling