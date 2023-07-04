Meet: 2026 OLB Owen Maman
Name: Owen Maman
School: Evanston
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: OLB
Instagram: Owen_maman
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17752496/646be1d14206671710613aad
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I always try to be one of the hardest workers on the field and I’ve been passionate for the game sense I was young.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
First yeat of highschool ball and all my pop Warner days
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dre Greenlaw currently I love his play style and try to add it into my play style
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and lacrosse