Name: Owen Maman

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @OwenMaman

Instagram: Owen_maman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17752496/646be1d14206671710613aad

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I always try to be one of the hardest workers on the field and I’ve been passionate for the game sense I was young.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First yeat of highschool ball and all my pop Warner days

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dre Greenlaw currently I love his play style and try to add it into my play style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and lacrosse