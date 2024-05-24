Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Roman Zolota

School: West Chicago

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @ZolotaRoman

Instagram: rzolota1

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18210487/6510e671b3c9c50804bd5068

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strength, Athleticism

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Assisting my team on the secondary by getting sacks and break ups

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor, a linebacker i try to play as and base my game off him